Profund Advisors LLC Sells 761 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPX. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

