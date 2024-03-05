Profund Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 27.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 88,068 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth $1,114,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

