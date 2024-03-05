Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 453,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Glaukos by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,970 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

