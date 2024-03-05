PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of PROG worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 33.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 161.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PROG by 92.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in PROG by 152.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:PRG opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.07.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

