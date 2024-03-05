Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Progyny worth $39,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Progyny by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after buying an additional 293,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after buying an additional 438,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares in the company, valued at $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,854 shares in the company, valued at $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,586 shares of company stock worth $10,750,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

