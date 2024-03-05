Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PB opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.