Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Reduced by Atb Cap Markets

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued on Sunday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

TSE ESI opened at C$2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

