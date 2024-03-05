Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

