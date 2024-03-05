Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO) Decreased by Analyst

CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CRONOS GROUP-TS in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.
CRONOS GROUP-TS Price Performance
CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.56 million.
