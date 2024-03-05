Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lifetime Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Lifetime Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 3.5 %

LCUT opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.