Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Q2 worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Q2 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,147,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,401 shares of company stock worth $9,358,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

