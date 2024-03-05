Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

TSE NFI opened at C$11.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.95. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

