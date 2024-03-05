Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GEN Restaurant Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GEN Restaurant Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GENK. Benchmark reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of GENK stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENK. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

