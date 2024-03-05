Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 138.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 90.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 59,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of QFIN opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura started coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QFIN

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.