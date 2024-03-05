Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 18,153 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 93.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $240.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $241.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

