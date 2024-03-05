Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.18% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.