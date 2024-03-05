Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 104,524 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.35% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $105,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

