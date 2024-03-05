Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 473,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

