Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 263.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Installed Building Products worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $16,658,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $241.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.57 and a 52-week high of $246.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

