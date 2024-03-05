Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 89,388 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 270,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 57,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

