Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 902.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 666,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,227 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Janus International Group worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $2,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

