Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 25,200 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Stock Up 3.0 %

CHE opened at $632.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.16. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $649.90. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

