RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,144 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after buying an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 241.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,713 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 179.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $79,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Stock Down 0.7 %

RBA stock opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

