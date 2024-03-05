Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

RC opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ready Capital by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

