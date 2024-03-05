Redcentric plc (RCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Redcentric Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 129 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40. The stock has a market cap of £204.13 million, a PE ratio of -6,587.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.44. Redcentric has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 144 ($1.83).

Insider Buying and Selling at Redcentric

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,376.70). Insiders have bought 751,464 shares of company stock worth $94,691,766 in the last ninety days. 21.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

