Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $349.95

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.95 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.57). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.42), with a volume of 999,202 shares trading hands.
Redde Northgate Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.
Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,385.96%.
Insider Activity
About Redde Northgate
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redde Northgate
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.