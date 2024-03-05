Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $349.95

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.95 ($4.44) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.57). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.42), with a volume of 999,202 shares trading hands.

Redde Northgate Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 344.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,385.96%.

Insider Activity

About Redde Northgate

In related news, insider Nicola Rabson purchased 2,799 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936.45 ($12,611.31). Also, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.62), for a total transaction of £19,656 ($24,947.33). 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

