Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at UBS Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
