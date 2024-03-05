Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $7,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $321.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,996 shares of company stock valued at $26,635,028. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

