Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,996 shares of company stock worth $26,635,028 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RS opened at $321.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.24.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

