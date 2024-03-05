Renishaw plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.80 (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Renishaw Price Performance
Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 4,344.80 ($55.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,795.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,517.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,246.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 2,823.42 ($35.83) and a one year high of GBX 4,438 ($56.33).
About Renishaw
