Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEACOR Marine in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SEACOR Marine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine Price Performance

Shares of SMHI opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

About SEACOR Marine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.