Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEACOR Marine in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SEACOR Marine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
SEACOR Marine Price Performance
Shares of SMHI opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.24.
About SEACOR Marine
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
