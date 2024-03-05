Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,568 shares of company stock worth $35,687,132. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.