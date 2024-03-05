Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sprout Social (SPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) in the last few weeks:

2/21/2024 – Sprout Social had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Sprout Social had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Sprout Social had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Sprout Social had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Sprout Social had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Sprout Social Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946 in the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.