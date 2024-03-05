ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,009 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6,844.9% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 91,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 83,773 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 3.5 %

RMD stock opened at $180.70 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMD

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.