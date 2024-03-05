Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.39. Reunion Gold shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 422,358 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Reunion Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

