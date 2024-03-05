Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,076 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 188,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 87,612 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

