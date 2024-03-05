Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of RPC worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in RPC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in RPC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RPC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPC by 20.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

