Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of SFL worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SFL by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SFL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SFL by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFL opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SFL’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

