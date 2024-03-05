Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 399,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.