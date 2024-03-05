Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $535.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $538.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.03.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

