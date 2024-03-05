Rhumbline Advisers Sells 550 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

