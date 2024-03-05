Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Numis Securities raised shares of Rightmove to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.38) to GBX 675 ($8.57) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 604.75 ($7.68).

Rightmove Stock Up 1.2 %

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 570.40 ($7.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 554.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 545.25. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,274.76). Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

