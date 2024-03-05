Rio Tinto Group (RIO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.58 on April 18th

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.58 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rio Tinto Group has a payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

