Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Riskified Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. 1,415,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,329. Riskified has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 306.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays lowered shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

