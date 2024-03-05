Robert W. Baird Boosts Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $58.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIRK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.15 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.15.

BIRK stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

