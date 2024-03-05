Ruffer Investment (RICA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on March 22nd

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.7 %
LON RICA opened at GBX 262.75 ($3.33) on Tuesday. Ruffer Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 260.86 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.50 ($3.94). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.60. The company has a market capitalization of £995.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,645.00 and a beta of 0.24.
About Ruffer Investment
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ruffer Investment
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.