Ruffer Investment (RICA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on March 22nd

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

LON RICA opened at GBX 262.75 ($3.33) on Tuesday. Ruffer Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 260.86 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.50 ($3.94). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.60. The company has a market capitalization of £995.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,645.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

About Ruffer Investment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.