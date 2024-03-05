Sanford C. Bernstein Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $76.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.26.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.