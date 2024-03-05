SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.30

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $13.61. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2,382 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.94%. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.