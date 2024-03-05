Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON:SREI opened at GBX 43.06 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 39.15 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.85 ($0.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.59 million, a PE ratio of -389.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
