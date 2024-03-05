Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SMG opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,672 over the last 90 days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $917,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

